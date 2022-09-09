Funeral of three siblings killed in Dublin takes place

THE FUNERAL has taken place of three siblings who were killed in a violent attack at their home in Tallaght, Dublin.

Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley were laid to rest this morning at Bohernabreena Cemetery following their funeral mass at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield.

A large crowd of mourners gathered as their remains were brought to the church by horse and carriage.

The siblings died after an incident at their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.

Their older brother Andy Cash (24), with the same address, has been charged with their murders.

He is due to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on Friday morning at the same time as the funeral mass.