Funeral of three siblings killed in Dublin takes place
News

Funeral of three siblings killed in Dublin takes place

Chelsea and Christy Cawley, and Lisa Cash.

THE FUNERAL has taken place of three siblings who were killed in a violent attack at their home in Tallaght, Dublin.

Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley were laid to rest this morning at Bohernabreena Cemetery following their funeral mass at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield.

A large crowd of mourners gathered as their remains were brought to the church by horse and carriage.

The siblings died after an incident at their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.

Their older brother Andy Cash (24), with the same address, has been charged with their murders.

He is due to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on Friday morning at the same time as the funeral mass.

A death notice posted online earlier this week said the children were the “beloved and cherished” son and daughters of Margaret and the late Andy Cash and Billy Cawley and the “much-loved” brother and sister of Margaret and Mikey.

“Lisa, Chelsea and Christy will be forever loved and very sadly missed by their heartbroken family, grandparents Martin McDonagh, Martin and Mag, aunts, uncles, cousins, brother-in-law Michael, nephew Baby David, extended family and all their many friends,” the notice read.

See More: Dublin, Tallaght

Related

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail
News 1 day ago

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail

By: Irish Post

Three siblings dead following 'violent incident' in Tallaght area of Dublin
News 5 days ago

Three siblings dead following 'violent incident' in Tallaght area of Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

The story of the Dublin boys who ran away to New York
News 1 week ago

The story of the Dublin boys who ran away to New York

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man arrested in connection with 1996 IRA bombing in Manchester
News 57 minutes ago

Man arrested in connection with 1996 IRA bombing in Manchester

By: Connell McHugh

AP McCoy has paid tribute to the Queen saying 'she was a integral part of horse racing'
Sport 2 hours ago

AP McCoy has paid tribute to the Queen saying 'she was a integral part of horse racing'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies aged 96
News 18 hours ago

Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies aged 96

By: Irish Post

Families of drowned teenagers in Derry thank public for outpouring of support
News 20 hours ago

Families of drowned teenagers in Derry thank public for outpouring of support

By: Connell McHugh

Adam Idah will miss Ireland's upcoming UEFA Nations League games
Sport 20 hours ago

Adam Idah will miss Ireland's upcoming UEFA Nations League games

By: Conor O'Donoghue