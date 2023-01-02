Gardaí continue to question man as woman found dead in Cork is named

GARDAÍ are continuing to question a man in his 20s following the discovery of a woman's body in Cork on New Year’s Day.

The deceased woman had been named as 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca.

Originally from Brazil, she had recently been living in Cork where she was working as a contract cleaner at Mercy University Hospital.

A statement from the hospital said staff were shocked at her passing.

"On behalf of management and staff at Mercy University Hospital Cork and Bidvest Noonan's Contract Cleaners we are saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of Bruna Fonseca," said a spokesperson.

"Even though she was only working for a short time for the company at the hospital she was considered a hard and diligent worker and an esteemed colleague.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her friends in Cork, and her family and friends in Brazil.

"May she rest in peace."

It’s with a heavy heart that we add Bruna Fonseca, aged 28, to our record of women who have been killed in violent circumstances in this country. Rest in peace, Bruna.#stolenlives https://t.co/kRfdLqjUKv — Women's Aid Ireland (@Womens_Aid) January 1, 2023

Ms Fonseca's body was discovered in an apartment on Liberty Street, Cork City, at around 6.30am on New Year's Day.

A post-mortem examination has been completed by assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

Gardaí have not yet released the results of the post-mortem for operational reasons.

The male arrested on Sunday morning is being detained at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) and a Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased," said a garda statement.

"Divisional Scenes of Crime officers are continuing to examine the crime scene which remains sealed off.

"Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow."