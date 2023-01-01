Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork apartment

A MAN has been arrested following the discovery of a woman's body in Cork city this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident at a residential property in the Liberty Street area at approximately 6.30am.

A female was found unresponsive in an apartment and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have detained the male, aged in his 20s, at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today by Dr Margot Bolster.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.