Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork apartment

A MAN has been arrested following the discovery of a woman's body in Cork city this morning.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident at a residential property in the Liberty Street area at approximately 6.30am.
A female was found unresponsive in an apartment and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have detained the male, aged in his 20s, at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The body of the deceased remains at the scene.
The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today by Dr Margot Bolster.
The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.