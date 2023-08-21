Gardaí following new line of enquiry in Joe Deacy case

The 21-year-old Londoner was assaulted and killed during a holiday at home in Mayo

THE FAMILY and friends of murdered GAA fan Joe Deacy gathered at his Hertfordshire GAA club to mark the anniversary of the 21-year-old’s death in 2017.

Family, friends and supporters came together at St Colmcilles GAA club in St Albans on Saturday, August 19, this year to highlight Joe’s violent death while on holiday in Co. Mayo, and to underline the fact that no one has been held accountable for his killing.

The match last weekend between St Colmcilles and The Hammers is played annually in Joe’s honour.

In Mayo, there has been some progress in the case. Last week it was announced that gardaí in Mayo are investigating a new line of enquiry in the case.

Charlotte Harper, Joe’s sister, speaking to RTÉ at the touchline in St Albans confirmed that a new angle in the investigation of the killing is being pursued. Charlotte said that to date enquiries within the east Mayo community had been met with a wall of silence.

Commenting on the fact that banners in east Mayo saying “Justice for Joe” had been slashed, Charlotte told RTÉ: “It’s pouring salt into a horrendous wound for my parents.”

Joe Deacy was born in London, but his Mayo roots were strong and he was proud of his Irish heritage.

His Irish passport had arrived just after his killing.

The sportsman, who played for St Colmcilles, was an avid Mayo GAA fan and a regular visitor to the town of Swinford — which his family say he considered “his second home”.

While visiting in 2017 he was discovered seriously injured outside a house in Gortnasillagh on August 12.

He was rushed to Mayo University Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he was pronounced dead on the evening of August 13.

A post-mortem examination showed that he had suffered severe head injuries and gardaí launched a murder investigation.

Arrests were made, but no one has ever been found guilty of the killing.

A garda spokesperson said: "Two males were arrested in relation to this investigation on 15th November 2017 and a file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The DPP directed no prosecution in this case. Investigations are ongoing."

The Connaught Telegraph reports that local Westport councillor Brendan Mulroy has faced intimidation since being involved in the campaign that is seeking justice for Joe’s family. He told the newspaper: “I am not the only one who has experienced this. But these kinds of intimidation tactics don’t work on me or anybody else committed to the campaign.”

He appealed for those with information to come forward.

On the Joe Deacy website, Joe’s parents thanked the staff at the Village Inn pub in Bohola for looking after those that attended the memorial walk for Joe, earlier in the month. The Facebook post said: “It has reassured us that there are some people within the local area that aren’t frightened to show their support to us in fighting for Justice for Joe.

“Having the support of all the local community will no doubt assist in bringing the callous murderers to justice. There is no doubt that there are local people around that know what happened but for whatever reason do not feel they can talk to the Garda.

“We would encourage anyone that knows anything to come forward now and talk.”