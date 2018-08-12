Gardaí investigate after death of woman in her 60s in Co. Louth

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation following the death of a woman in her 60s at a house in Co. Louth.

Emergency services were called to the house in the Aston Village area of Drogheda at around 5am today.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after the arrival of emergency services and her body remains at the scene.

The State pathologist has been informed and the scene has been preserved.

Gardaí say the cause of death remains unclear and the course of their investigation will be determined by the results of the post-mortem.