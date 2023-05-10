Two men arrested after staff held at knifepoint during armed robbery Co. Louth
News

Two men arrested after staff held at knifepoint during armed robbery Co. Louth

TWO men have been arrested after staff at a business premises in Co. Louth were held at knifepoint during an armed robbery.

The incident occurred in Drogheda at around 6pm on Tuesday.

One man entered the premises armed with what is understood to be a knife.

He then threatened staff before fleeing the building with a sum of cash.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.

In a follow-up search, gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 30s.

The pair are currently being detained at a garda station in Co. Louth under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Co. Louth, Drogheda

