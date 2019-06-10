GARDAÍ are investigating allegations that a 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by older students at a Church of Ireland boarding school.

The incident allegedly occurred at Wilson's Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co. Westmeath sometime in 2017.

It is alleged that three senior pupils assaulted the junior with a clothes hanger, leaving him suffering from mental health issues as a result.

According to the Independent, the alleged victim claims he was dragged into a dorm room and pinned down while the group attempted to sexually assault him with the hanger.

It's understood that the boy had his clothes on during the alleged attack and received minor injuries.

The youngster had only joined the private boarding school as a student earlier that year.

He didn't tell his parents about the incident until December 2017 when it was reported to An Garda Síochána and Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

The complainant has since left the boarding school and moved to a public school, which helped him to get an appointment with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: "This is an ongoing investigation and a file has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction."