Gardaí launch murder investigation following death of man in Co. Wicklow

GARDAÍ have revealed they are now treating the death of a man in Co. Wicklow at the weekend as a murder investigation.

William Moorehouse, a 36-year-old father-of-six, died after being discovered with stab wounds in a park in Boghall Road in Bray shortly after 6pm on Sunday.

Two men have been released without charge, however, two other people, including a male youth, remain in custody.

Post-mortem

Gardaí revealed on Wednesday that a post-mortem examination had been carried out by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis.

Preliminary results were provided to the investigating team, however, details were not released for operational purposes.

"Following the post-mortem, An Garda Síochána has now commenced a murder investigation," read a garda statement on Wednesday.

"Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s that were arrested on Tuesday morning, January 21, 2025 have been released without charge.

"A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Two males (one a juvenile and one in his 20s), remain in garda custody."

Investigation

An examination of the scene by the Garda Technical Bureau has now been completed, while a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

A Family Liaison Officer continues to provide support for the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage from those who were in the vicinity of the playground at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.