Gardaí launch appeal to find owner of urn with 'Dad' inscription
The urn was found by a member of the public (Image: Facebook / An Garda Síochána Wicklow)

GARDAÍ in Co. Wicklow have a launched an appeal to find the owner of an urn that is inscribed with the word 'Dad'.

The urn, which also has a date inscribed on it, was handed into Bray Garda Station on Sunday after being found by a member of the public.

Gardaí now want to reunite the 'sentimental' piece with its owner and posted an appeal for information on the Wicklow Garda Facebook page on Tuesday.

Gardaí believe the urn is of 'significant sentimental importance' (Image: Facebook / An Garda Síochána Wicklow)

"On Sunday afternoon this urn was handed into the station in Bray having been found by a member of the public," read the appeal.

"Gardaí are hoping to reunite it with the person who lost it as clearly it is of significant sentimental importance.

"The word 'Dad' and a date in 2019 are inscribed on the urn."

Anyone who recognises the piece or has any information about who it belongs to is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300.

