Two arrested after gardaí seize €300,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin

TWO people have been arrested after gardaí seized €300,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin.

The discovery was made by the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) Central Drug Unit in the south inner city on Tuesday.

As well as the cannabis, garda also seized cocaine worth more than €2,000 and €6,000 in cash from the residential premises at Bull Alley Street, Dublin 8.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s were subsequently arrested in the Dublin 24 and Bray, Co. Wicklow areas.

They are being detained at a city centre garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis while investigations are ongoing.