Two arrested in connection with death of man in Wicklow
TWO men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found seriously injured near a playground in Co. Wicklow.

The man, named locally as 36-year-old William Moorehouse, was found with serious injuries at a park in Bray on January 19.

The father-of-six, who had an address at the Half Moon Halting Site, was found with stab sounds at the park in Boghall Road shortly after 6pm.

He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí, who confirm they are continuing to investigate “all of the circumstances surrounding the death', have arrested two men.

“As part of the investigation into the death, two individuals, both males aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested for serious offences under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994 yesterday evening, Monday, January 20, in the Bray area,” they said in a statement today.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the incident in Bray, Co. Wicklow

“Both are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in County Wicklow,” they added.

“A post-mortem examination will take place today by state pathologist, Dr Sally Anne Collis at the morgue in Whitehall, Dublin," the police force explained.

“Results of the post-mortem will assist investigating Gardaí in determining the course of this investigation.”

A cordon that was in place at the site has now been removed

A cordon which had surrounded the site of the incident has now been lifted.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Bray Garda Station on 01-6665300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” they said.

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”

