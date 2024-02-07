Gardaí launch murder probe after discovery of man's body in Co. Cork
Gardaí launch murder probe after discovery of man's body in Co. Cork

File photo (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man's body in Co. Cork.

Michael Foley, 61, was found dead at his home in Macroom at around 1pm on Tuesday.

A post mortem examination has been conducted, although the results are not being released for operational reasons.

Meanwhile, examinations of the scene are ongoing.

According to RTÉ, Mr Foley's younger brother was murdered in Macroom almost five-and-a-half years ago.

Timmy Foley, 44, was stabbed to death by his ex-wife Rita O'Driscoll on October 8, 2016.

She was found guilty of murder in October 2020 and sentenced to life in prison.

The investigation into Michael Foley's death is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer, while a Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have recently spoke to Mr Foley to come forward.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

