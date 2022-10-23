Gardaí probe mysterious death of man in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin

GARDAÍ are investigating the mysterious death of a man in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin.

The man, aged in his 60s, was found with 'unexplained injuries' in the early hours of Saturday morning on the Old Navan Road at Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown but was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said they were looking into 'all the circumstances' around the incident.

"Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death in unexplained circumstances of a man in the Dublin 15 area in the early hours of Saturday, October 22, 2022," read the statement.

"At approximately 2:50am, Gardaí received reports of a male with unexplained injuries on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

"The man, aged in his early 60s, was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead."

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road, Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and the surrounding areas between 12am and 3am and who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

They particularly want to hear from motorists or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.