Three dead following two separate collisions in Co. Tipperary

THREE people have died following two separate road traffic collisions in Co. Tipperary this weekend.

Two people are also being treated in hospital following the incidents, which occurred in Ballinunty and Clonmel.

In the first incident, gardaí responded to reports of a four-vehicle collision on a local road at Killeen, Ballinunty, shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

Two male occupants of one of the cars, one in his early 20s and the other in his late teens, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two females, both in their 20s and travelling in another car, were taken by ambulance to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also urging anyone who may have camera footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The second incident occurred in the early hours of this morning on the N24 Frank Drohan Road outside Clonmel.

RTÉ News reports that emergency services were called to the scene of the two-vehicle collision shortly after 1.10am.

Sadly, the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased.