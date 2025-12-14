Investigation continues after gang attacks Co. Armagh pensioner and attempts to set him on fire

POLICE are continuing to investigate an incident in Co. Armagh in which a masked gang attacked a pensioner with bats before attempting to set him on fire.

The incident occurred at the man's home on Clay Road in Keady at around 7.35pm on Thursday.

The man, aged in his 70s, managed to flee the scene, however, his house and vehicle were destroyed by the blaze.

"This was a terrible ordeal for this man who was subjected to a savage beating and has now lost his home," said Detective Inspector Moffett of the PSNI.

"He remains in hospital at this time for treatment to a range of injuries."

Six masked men entered the living room of the man's home before proceeding to attack him with bats as he lay on the floor.

While the attack was ongoing, one of the men ransacked the upstairs of the home.

The gang then poured accelerant over the man and around his home before starting a fire.

The injured man managed to run past his attackers and out of the burning building but was again attacked with bats in the yard of the property.

It's believed the suspects then made their escape in a dark-coloured vehicle.

The badly-injured man then managed to make his way to the roadside and raise the alarm with a passing member of the public.

"We have launched our investigation and we are increasing our anti-burglary patrolling, particularly in our border areas, however, we do also need the public's help to prevent these crimes and to identify the people responsible for this heinous crime," added DI Moffett.