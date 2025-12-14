Search for Co. Meath teen missing for more than three weeks stood down following discovery of body

THE SEARCH for a teenager missing from Co. Meath for more than three weeks has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

Benjamin Spot, 14, had been missing from Navan since Wednesday, November 19.

Following a multi-agency search for the teenager, gardaí called off the operation following the discovery of a body by Meath River Rescue members shortly after midday on Saturday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends," read a statement from Meath River Rescue.

"May Benjamin Rest in Peace."

Meath Civil Defence, who were also involved in the search operation, said: "Our deepest condolences to Benjamin's family and friends. May he Rest in Peace."

Meanwhile, the Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery service said it wished to 'extend their condolences to members of Benjamin Spot's family and friends during this difficult time'.