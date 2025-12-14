Man and woman extradited from Malta as part of investigation into rape and child cruelty

A MAN and woman have been extradited from Malta to Northern Ireland as part of an investigation into rape and child cruelty.

The 27-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were extradited yesterday and are expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court in Co. Fermanagh on Monday.

"This double extradition from Malta demonstrates our commitment to tracking down those wanted for crimes here in Northern Ireland," said Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit.

The two suspects were initially arrested in the Gozo area of Malta on September 10, 2025.

The man is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland for two offences of rape and six offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The woman is wanted to stand trial for three offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three offences of child cruelty.

Police say the offences occurred in the Enniskillen area between February 2020 and June 2021.

"In this case we worked closely with the UK's Joint International Crime Centre and authorities in Malta to arrest and extradite these suspects — a first for the PSNI," said Sergeant Davey.

"We appreciate the assistance and cooperation provided by Maltese authorities in this case."

He added: "We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.

"We will continue to work with our national and international partners to make sure offenders are brought before the courts."