Nancy looks to end turbulent first week as Celtic face St Mirren in Scottish League Cup Final

CELTIC manager Wilfried Nancy is aiming to end a turbulent first week in the job with silverware as the club prepare to face St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup Final.

The 48-year-old was thrown in at the deep end with his reign beginning with three crucial games in the space of eight days.

Last Sunday, four days after his appointment, Nancy's debut ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Hearts that saw the Jambos move three points clear at the top of the league table.

That was followed by a bruising 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park to Roma in the Europa League, with Irish striker Evan Ferguson ending a run of one goal in 14 games with a brace for the Italian side.

Following the reversals, former Columbus Crew boss Nancy conceded there is work to be done but believes his side are heading in the right direction ahead of today's Hampden Park clash.

"We are on the right track," said the Frenchman. "Where we are, this is the right track.

"This [the opening two defeats] is not enough, understand me well, I know that.

"But again, for one week I can see good stuff.

"We need also to improve on certain things but it will come."

He added: "It's going to be a tough game as we know but again, we are ready to accept this challenge and do whatever it takes to win this game."

'It's going to be difficult'

While today's match is arguably the easiest of the three games of Nancy's baptism of fire, St Mirren will be no pushovers.

Managed by Lisburn native Stephen Robinson, the Buddies have twice run Celtic close in the league this season, with the Hoops requiring late goals to edge both meetings.

Luke McCowan scored in the 87th minute in the league opener at Celtic Park to seal an unconvincing win back in August.

Meanwhile, the Hoops needed a stunning strike from captain Callum McGregor in the fifth minute of injury time to nick the points in Paisley last month.

McCowan conceded back-to-back defeats ahead of the final was not ideal preparation but felt the game was a good opportunity for the club to get the season back on track.

"You go through the bad two results we've had, you've got a final coming up, that's not usually the case," he said.

"We would love to have had momentum going into it but Sunday's a big change.

"It's Hamden it's a final. Regardless if you have momentum or not, it's always going to be a difficult one so we're glad that's around the corner and we need to get ready for it."

He added: "We know we need to be at our best to go and get the victory because it's not going to be a stroll.

"As we saw in the game in Paisley, they held us out right until Cal sticks one in the top bin.

"We need to use that game as a bit of confidence and hopefully it can push us to defend our trophy."

The Scottish League Cup Final takes place today at Hampden Park, with kick-off at 3.30pm and will be shown on Premier Sports in Britain and Ireland.