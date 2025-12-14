Father of former Celtic player and manager Neil Lennon passes away
News

Father of former Celtic player and manager Neil Lennon passes away

Lennon is currently manager of Scottish Championship club Dunfermline Athletic (Image: Michael P Ryan / Sportsfile via Getty Images)

GERRY LENNON, the father of former Celtic player and manager Neil Lennon, has passed away.

The Co. Armagh native died at a care home on Friday 'surrounded by the love of his family' and will be laid to rest on Monday.

Scottish Championship club Dunfermline Athletic, where Lennon took the reins in March, offered their condolences to their manager.

"Everyone at Dunfermline Athletic is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gerry Lennon, father of our manager Neil Lennon," read a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Neil and his family at this difficult time.

"Neil will be home in Northern Ireland with his family and will not be in attendance at this weekend's fixture vs Queen's Park FC.

"Assistant Manager Iain Brunskill will lead the side for this weekend's match along with Assistant Coach Kevin McDonald."

The Irish FA said they were saddened to hear of the passing of Lennon's father.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Neil and his family at this difficult time," added a statement.

Lennon made 40 appearances for Northern Ireland, scoring two goals.

The Lurgan native twice won the League Cup with Leicester City before claiming 11 trophies with Celtic as a player.

He led the Parkhead club to 10 trophies across two spells as manager and steered Hibs to the 2016-17 Scottish Championship title.

