Player in Ireland lands €17m EuroMillions jackpot

A PLAYER in Ireland has landed Friday night's €17m EuroMillions jackpot after matching five numbers and two Lucky Stars.

The National Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket was sold at a retail store in the Ulster region.

It's the second time this year that a player in Ireland has claimed the EuroMillions jackpot after a family syndicate won €250m in June, which was the country's largest National Lottery jackpot prize ever.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce that an Irish player has won the €17m EuroMillions jackpot in last night's draw," said National Lottery spokesperson Emma Monaghan.

"This is the second EuroMillions Jackpot won in Ireland this year, following the historic €250m win in June.

"We're encouraging all players to check their tickets very carefully.

"If you are the winner, sign the back of your ticket and keep it somewhere safe.

"We'll reveal more details about the winning location in the coming days."

The winning numbers in last night's main draw were 7, 25, 30, 37 and 41 while the Lucky Stars were 5 and 11.

Elsewhere, an online player in Co. Limerick scooped the €500,000 top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw with the numbers 11, 16, 31, 35 and 38.

Meanwhile, a EuroMillions player in Co. Kilkenny won €30,745 after matching five numbers in the main draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Kitty's Cabin on Rose Inn Street in Kilkenny.