Player in Ireland lands €17m EuroMillions jackpot
News

Player in Ireland lands €17m EuroMillions jackpot

It is the second time this year a player in Ireland has claimed the EuroMillions jackpot (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

A PLAYER in Ireland has landed Friday night's €17m EuroMillions jackpot after matching five numbers and two Lucky Stars.

The National Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket was sold at a retail store in the Ulster region.

It's the second time this year that a player in Ireland has claimed the EuroMillions jackpot after a family syndicate won €250m in June, which was the country's largest National Lottery jackpot prize ever.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce that an Irish player has won the €17m EuroMillions jackpot in last night's draw," said National Lottery spokesperson Emma Monaghan.

"This is the second EuroMillions Jackpot won in Ireland this year, following the historic €250m win in June.

"We're encouraging all players to check their tickets very carefully.

"If you are the winner, sign the back of your ticket and keep it somewhere safe.

"We'll reveal more details about the winning location in the coming days."

The winning numbers in last night's main draw were 7, 25, 30, 37 and 41 while the Lucky Stars were 5 and 11.

Elsewhere, an online player in Co. Limerick scooped the €500,000 top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw with the numbers 11, 16, 31, 35 and 38.

Meanwhile, a EuroMillions player in Co. Kilkenny won €30,745 after matching five numbers in the main draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Kitty's Cabin on Rose Inn Street in Kilkenny.

See More: Euromillions, National Lottery

Related
News 4 months ago

Winners of Ireland's record €250m EuroMillions lottery jackpot revealed to be family syndicate

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 5 months ago

Single Irish ticket scoops record-breaking €250m on EuroMillions

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 8 months ago

Irish EuroMillions prize winner reveals he hid winning ticket in Bible as punters prepare for Friday's largest jackpot ever

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes With...Ronan O'Shea

By: Irish Post

Business 1 day ago

Guinness Belfast workers launch pre-Christmas strike as pay dispute deepens

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Titanic passenger’s gold pocket watch breaks record at auction

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Irish public urged to purchase real Christmas trees this year

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 days ago

Documentary charting George Best’s time with Cork Celtic lands on St Stephen’s Day

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Lucky customers get free food as Oakberry opens new Irish store

By: Fiona Audley