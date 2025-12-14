'Today feels unbearably dark': 12 people dead following shooting at Hanukkah celebration at Australia's Bondi Beach

TWELVE people have been confirmed dead following a shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia, where around 1,000 were taking part in a Hanukkah celebration.

A further 29 people have been taken to hospital following the incident, which happened at Archer Park, a grassy area near the Bondi Pavilion, at around 6.45pm local time on Sunday (7.45am GMT).

One of the attackers is among the dead and one person is in custody, while police are investigating whether a third offender may have been involved.

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, described the developments as 'shocking and distressing', while New South Wales Premier, Chris Minn, said the shooting was 'designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community'.

Attack

"Emergency services were called to Campbell Parade about 6.45pm (Sunday, December 14, 2025), responding to reports of shots being fired," read a statement from New South Wales Police Force.

"Officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended, assisted by multiple resources across the city.

"A number of suspicious items located in the vicinity are being examined by specialist officers and an exclusion zone is in place.

“A multi-agency response is continuing. An extensive crime scene has been established and inquiries are now underway.

"There have been NO reports of any other incidents in Sydney connected to this incident."

In a press conference, Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the shooting had been declared a terrorist incident.

"We will have a significant investigation," he added.

"Our counter-terrorism will lead this investigation with investigators from the State Crime Command. No stone will be left unturned.

"This type of disgraceful activity, the wanton use of violence, the taking of innocent lives is unacceptable to New South Wales."

'Evil'

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Minns confirmed 12 people had been killed in the 'horrifying' attack.

"One of the offenders has also been killed and one is in custody," he added.

"This attack was designed to target Sydney's Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah.

What should have been a night of peace and joy celebrated in that community with families and supporters has been shattered by this horrifying, evil attack."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Albanese said the shooting was an 'attack on every Australian'.

"This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith," he said.

"An act of evil antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation.

"An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian and every Australian tonight will be, like me, devastated on this attack on our way of life.

"There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation. Let me be clear, we will eradicate it."

'Unbearably dark'

In a statement, the Embassy of Israel in Australia said it was 'appalled' at the news.

"Our hearts are with Australia's Jewish community," it read.

"Hanukkah is a festival of light. Today feels unbearably dark.

"Solidarity alone is not enough — the Australian government must act decisively to protect Jewish life from antisemitic violence.

"Ambassador Maimon, who is currently in Israel, is making his way back to Australia following this horrific news."