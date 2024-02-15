Gardaí resume search for missing Icelandic tourist in Dublin park

THE search for an Icelandic tourist who went missing in Dublin in 2019 has resumed this week.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to help trace the whereabouts of Jon Jonsson, who went missing on February 9, 2019.

The 41-year-old, who was holidaying in Ireland from Iceland, was last seen at a hotel in Whitehall in Dublin at around 11am on that date.

As the five-year anniversary of that last sighting fell, gardaí confirmed they have received two anonymous letters regarding Mr Jonsson's disappearance which have led them to search a Dublin park.

Officers have cordoned off an area of Santry Demesne so that a full technical and forensic examination of the site can be carried out.

Mr Jonsson is described as 6ft 3, 13st 7, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue t-shirt, black jeans and dark runners.

Gardaí continue to urge anyone with information about his disappearance to contact them.

"Any contact will be dealt with in the strictest confidence,” they state.

"Anyone who has any information on Jon’s disappearance or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” they add.