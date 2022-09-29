Gardaí seize Dáil laptop for investigation into viewing of child abuse material
News

Gardaí seize Dáil laptop for investigation into viewing of child abuse material

GARDAÍ HAVE seized a laptop from a man who works for a TD in relation to the viewing of child abuse material.

The Independent reports that the TD he works for is not accused of any wrongdoing and is not being identified for legal reasons.

The man in question is accused of viewing child abuse material online, but has not been arrested. He is being investigated for alleged breaches of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

Investigators are examining the electronic devices belonging to the man and those which he has access to.

The TD, who is the man’s employer, and two little-known Oireachtas committees made up of TDs and senators were required to waive parliamentary privilege, which applies to all documents belonging to members of the Oireachtas, in order to allow gardaí to gain access to the laptop and its contents using an Oireachtas-issued digital access key.

An Garda Síochána confirmed in a statement: “Gardaí in the North West are currently investigating allegations made against a male from the area relating to the viewing of child abuse material online contrary to the provisions of Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.”

See More: An Garda Síochána, Dáil

Related

Gardaí investigation following discovery of baby skeletal remains in east Cork
News 3 hours ago

Gardaí investigation following discovery of baby skeletal remains in east Cork

By: Irish Post

Young girl suffers serious injuries in 'violent incident' at house in Co Clare
News 1 day ago

Young girl suffers serious injuries in 'violent incident' at house in Co Clare

By: Irish Post

Gardaí arrest woman in her 40s over Westmeath car fire deaths
News 1 week ago

Gardaí arrest woman in her 40s over Westmeath car fire deaths

By: Irish Post

Latest

New children's channel for TG4 approved by Minister Catherine Martin
News 2 hours ago

New children's channel for TG4 approved by Minister Catherine Martin

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland's Katie McCabe and Arsenal are through to the group stages of the Champions League after their Ajax win
Sport 3 hours ago

Ireland's Katie McCabe and Arsenal are through to the group stages of the Champions League after their Ajax win

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Saoirse Ronan to star in London-set WWII drama from Steve McQueen
Entertainment 20 hours ago

Saoirse Ronan to star in London-set WWII drama from Steve McQueen

By: Irish Post

Graham Rowntree has 'full belief in his body of work' despite suffering two consecutive losses with Munster
Sport 21 hours ago

Graham Rowntree has 'full belief in his body of work' despite suffering two consecutive losses with Munster

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A referees' strike in Wexford will not go ahead after another alleged assault of a match official last weekend
Sport 22 hours ago

A referees' strike in Wexford will not go ahead after another alleged assault of a match official last weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue