Gardaí seize Dáil laptop for investigation into viewing of child abuse material

GARDAÍ HAVE seized a laptop from a man who works for a TD in relation to the viewing of child abuse material.

The Independent reports that the TD he works for is not accused of any wrongdoing and is not being identified for legal reasons.

The man in question is accused of viewing child abuse material online, but has not been arrested. He is being investigated for alleged breaches of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

Investigators are examining the electronic devices belonging to the man and those which he has access to.

The TD, who is the man’s employer, and two little-known Oireachtas committees made up of TDs and senators were required to waive parliamentary privilege, which applies to all documents belonging to members of the Oireachtas, in order to allow gardaí to gain access to the laptop and its contents using an Oireachtas-issued digital access key.

An Garda Síochána confirmed in a statement: “Gardaí in the North West are currently investigating allegations made against a male from the area relating to the viewing of child abuse material online contrary to the provisions of Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.”