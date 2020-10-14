Gardaí shut down three illegal ‘shebeens’ seizing ‘substantial quantities of alcohol’
News

Gardaí shut down three illegal ‘shebeens’ seizing ‘substantial quantities of alcohol’

Twitter/Garda Info

GARDAI ARE investigating the running of several illegal ‘shebeens’ operating across three different counties in Ireland. 

Premises in Laois, Westmeath and Meath were shut down following a series of searches under warrant this past Friday, October 9. 

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Navigation, which was set up to investigate alleged breaches of liquor licensing legislation in support of current public health measures to do with Covid-19. 

Gardaí have confirmed that “substantial quantities of alcohol” were seized during the searches along with beer taps, coolers, kegs, spirit dispensers and other bar wear. 

Pictures shared from the shebeens show primitive, pub-like setups complete with beer pumps, pool table and even nearby port-a-loo.

Twitter/Garda Info

According to Gardai probes were launched "following a number of reports from the public". 

While no arrests have been made, enquires are ongoing while files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Twitter/Garda Info

Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security John Twomey said: “The operation of any unlicensed premises puts at risk individuals and communities.  

“This is not acceptable and under Operation Navigation, An Garda Síochána will continue to take appropriate action.  

“I would also like to thank members of the public who brought some of these matters to our attention." 

Gardai added in a statement: "The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives. 

"An Garda Síochána would appeal to anyone with information about the operation of illegal shebeens to contact their local Garda Station." 

