Gardai stop van driver found playing saxophone on the motorway
News

Gardai stop van driver found playing saxophone on the motorway

THERE ARE few sounds sweeter than the dulcet tones of a well-played saxophone.

But just because saxophones stand tall as the unrivalled musical instrument of love doesn’t mean they should be brandished willy-nilly.

As with any musical accompaniment, there is a time and a place for such sweet music – and it definitely isn’t on the hard shoulder of the M50 Motorway.

That didn’t stop one driver from pulling over to enjoy a Careless Whisper or two.

The motorist may have even taken a little trip down to Gerry Rafferty’s Baker Street – his choice of saxophone solo is at yet unknown.

Advertisement

What is known, however, is that his efforts didn’t go down too well with the Gardai who came across his parked van and decided to investigate.

Though they were relieved to find that the driver wasn’t up to something a little more nefarious, his choice of location for an impromptu sax session wasn’t a good one.

Thankfully the Gardai (sort of) saw the funny side.

"We’ve heard of musicians going ‘on the road’..." they wrote on Twitter, tongue firmly in cheek..

"M50 Motorway patrol stopped to check out a van parked on hard shoulder only to find the driver sitting inside playing saxophone!"

Advertisement

"Never stop on motorways except in emergencies or when instructed by Gardaí or Emergency Services."

A Careless Whisper from a careless driver.

See More: Gardai, M50, Motorway

Related

Three Gardaí, including Superintendent and Inspector, arrested in anti-corruption operation
News 4 days ago

Three Gardaí, including Superintendent and Inspector, arrested in anti-corruption operation

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish driver caught having not paid tax for 10 YEARS after Garda traffic stop
News 6 days ago

Irish driver caught having not paid tax for 10 YEARS after Garda traffic stop

By: Aidan Lonergan

Thousands donated online to family of boy, 18, stabbed to death in Dublin park on way home from mosque
News 1 week ago

Thousands donated online to family of boy, 18, stabbed to death in Dublin park on way home from mosque

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Koalas are officially ‘functionally extinct’ and may be wiped out ‘within a generation’
News 27 minutes ago

Koalas are officially ‘functionally extinct’ and may be wiped out ‘within a generation’

By: Harry Brent

Transgender woman - who was brutally attacked in a viral video last month - has been shot dead in Dallas
News 1 hour ago

Transgender woman - who was brutally attacked in a viral video last month - has been shot dead in Dallas

By: Harry Brent

New support line launched for male victims of domestic violence
News 5 hours ago

New support line launched for male victims of domestic violence

By: Harry Brent

The most borrowed books from Irish libraries in 2018 have been revealed
News 5 hours ago

The most borrowed books from Irish libraries in 2018 have been revealed

By: Jack Beresford

Blue Flags 2019: 80 Irish beaches and eight marinas awarded the top accolade – but three fail to retain place
News 5 hours ago

Blue Flags 2019: 80 Irish beaches and eight marinas awarded the top accolade – but three fail to retain place

By: Aidan Lonergan