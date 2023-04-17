Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch found not guilty of gangland murder in Dublin
Gerry Hutch also known as 'The Monk', was acquitted today

GERRY ‘The Monk’ Hutch has been found not guilty of the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne.

The 60-year-old was accused of killing Byrne in a fatal gun attack which happened during a boxing match weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Hutch, who was arrested in 2021 after a European arrest warrant was issued, denied murdering the 33-year-old.

The Regency Hotel shooting scene in 2016

He spent more than a year in Dublin’s Wheatfield Prison before his trial began last year.

It lasted 52 days and concluded in January.

This morning the trial verdict was given at Dublin’s non-jury Special Criminal Court, where Hutch was found not guilty.

He will now walk free after being acquitted of Byrne's murder.

