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Girl, 5, dies in hospital after being struck by van
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Girl, 5, dies in hospital after being struck by van

A YOUNG girl has died in hospital in Newry after being struck by a van.

The five-year-old was hit by a Ford Tourneo van in the Springfarm Heights area of the city on June 21.

The collision happened in the Springfarm Heights area of Newry

She was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries, the PSN has confirmed.

“The young girl was taken to hospital where she tragically later died from her injuries,” Detective Inspector Stewart, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said this week.

“Officers attended, and the driver of the van, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene,’ he added.

“She remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue into the circumstances of the collision,” Det Insp Stewart explained.

The police force has urged witnesses to the collision to contact them.

“Police would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage of what happened, which could assist with our enquiries,” Det Insp Stewart explained.

“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 1552 21/06/26.”

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See More: Collision, Girl, Newry, Van

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