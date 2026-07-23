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Pedestrian dies following collision with van in Kilkenny
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Pedestrian dies following collision with van in Kilkenny

A PEDESTRIAN has died after being involved in a collision with a van in Co. Kilkenny.

The incident happened on the R693 near Arigan Bridge, Cooleshal, Freshford yesterday morning (July 22).

Emergency services were called to the scene after the van and pedestrian collided at around 9.30am.

The man, who was aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a port-mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling from Freshford towards Kilkenny between the hours of 09:00am and 09:30am this morning and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," they added.

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See More: Collision, Kilkenny

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