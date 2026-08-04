Witness appeal after young man dies in Donegal collision

GARDAÍ are appealed for anyone who witnessed a collision in Co. Donegal which saw a young man die and left a young woman seriously injured to come forward.

The two-vehicle incident, which involved a car and a 4x4 vehicle, happened on the R232 at Fincashel, Pettigo at around 2.45pm on August 2.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Letterkenny.

A female passenger in the car, who is in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man driving the second vehicle, who is aged in his 60s, was also brought to hospital for assessment only.

“Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have been travelling on the R232 near Pettigo at the time of the collision to come forward,” the police force said in a statement.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam or mobile phone recordings) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they add.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.