Government announces €9m funding pot to restore historic buildings across Ireland

GRANTS worth €9m have been earmarked by the Irish Government to support the renovation and restoration of some of the country’s most historic buildings.

The funding, which has been allocated under the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, will see 676 projects receive support.

That includes €4.5m in funding for 114 projects under the annual Historic Structures Fund (HSF) scheme – which marks the largest ever number of projects supported in an annual round of funding to date – and 562 grants awarded under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS), including 80 for thatched roof buildings.

The HSF scheme will see work funded at Bawnboy Workhouse in Co. Cavan, Marsh’s Library in Dublin City and at Moore’s Shop in Trim, Co. Meath.

The 2024 BHIS grants include €15k for the conservation of stained glass at St MacCullin’s Church in Lusk, Co. Dublin, €15k for roofing works to St. John’s Point Lightkeepers’ Cottages in Dunkineely, Co. Donegal and just over €9k for thatching in Seanteach Phetie in Inis Oirr, Galway.

“I am delighted to announce €9million in funding for 676 heritage projects up and down the country,” Ireland’s Heritage Minsiter Michael Noonan said.

“My department’s two grant programmes – the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Structures Fund – support the owners and custodians of our nation's historic structures to conserve and protect them, helping to revitalise historic town centres and ensure their unique character is preserved for future generations,” he explained.

“The level of funding available highlights the Government's ongoing commitment to the built heritage that communities know and love,” Minister Noonan added.

“These schemes also provide valuable work for the many traditional craft and tradespeople across Ireland, helping to keep these unique skills alive.”

Welcoming today’s announcement, Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Kieran O’Donnell said the grant schemes “serve as great examples of what can be achieved when you have a close working relationship with the local authorities, particularly the Architectural Conservation Officers, Heritage Officers, and planning and administrative staff”.

“These schemes provide direct financial assistance on the ground where it's needed and I'm delighted to see so many projects being approved throughout the country this year,” he added.