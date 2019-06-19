Grieving wife describes reveals what she told her husband shortly before he was euthanised
News

Grieving wife describes reveals what she told her husband shortly before he was euthanised

CHRISTINE THORNTON described the heartbreaking moment her husband Troy died in a euthanasia clinic in Switzerland.

She whispered in his ear during Troy’s last few moments, telling him she loved him and that she wouldn’t let their children ever forget about him.

“I just made sure I said everything I could possibly think of to say,” said Christine.

“I told him how much I love him, and how much I would make sure the kids would never forget him, that they would know how special they were to him.”

Troy was suffering from multiple system atrophy, an incurable and untreatable disease with symptoms similar to that of Parkinson’s disease.

Advertisement

The couple had travelled from Victoria in Australia in order to go through with the euthanisation after accepting that Troy’s life was only going to get worse and become more painful for him.

Once they realised that Troy, a former fireman, would be eventually reduced to a vegetative state until his death, the couple decided that euthanasia was the best way to go.

As the fatal drugs flooded into Troy’s body, he stayed alive for roughly two minutes, enough time for him to be able to hear all the lovely things his wife was telling him.

Staff had been asked to touch Christine on the head when they were certain that Troy had passed away, but Christine says she instinctively recognised the moment anyway,

“You can feel the difference. I felt it. He was no longer there. It was the shell,” she said.

Advertisement

His body was cremated and his ashes were then flown back with Christine.

See More: Australia, Euthanasia, Husband Death, Switzerland, Victoria

Related

Irish family facing deportation from Australia over 'burdensome' ill health of son, 3, granted last-minute reprieve
News 2 days ago

Irish family facing deportation from Australia over 'burdensome' ill health of son, 3, granted last-minute reprieve

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish island of Arranmore is looking for new residents from the United States
News 1 week ago

Irish island of Arranmore is looking for new residents from the United States

By: Harry Brent

Irish family living in Australia loses deportation appeal after son’s cystic fibrosis diagnosis
News 1 month ago

Irish family living in Australia loses deportation appeal after son’s cystic fibrosis diagnosis

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Irish Government considering new laws to ban under 18s from accessing online porn
News 5 hours ago

Irish Government considering new laws to ban under 18s from accessing online porn

By: Aidan Lonergan

More than half a million people have applied for Irish passports so far in 2019 as Brexit looms
News 9 hours ago

More than half a million people have applied for Irish passports so far in 2019 as Brexit looms

By: Aidan Lonergan

Watch as three men help ducklings cross busy road in Dublin
News 23 hours ago

Watch as three men help ducklings cross busy road in Dublin

By: Harry Brent

Dogs’ eyes have evolved to communicate with humans according to new research
News 1 day ago

Dogs’ eyes have evolved to communicate with humans according to new research

By: Harry Brent

Irish public asked to help name ‘mischievous’ new garda puppy
News 1 day ago

Irish public asked to help name ‘mischievous’ new garda puppy

By: Harry Brent