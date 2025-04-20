Australian police issue arrest warrant for Irishman known to use multiple aliases

AN ARREST warrant has been issued by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) for an Irish national alleged to be in the country unlawfully.

Michael Connors, 25, who was last seen in Brisbane, Queensland, on March 15, is being sought by authorities for alleged passport offences.

He has been known to assume other identities, including the names Craig O'Neill, Michael O'Brien, John Cash, Karl George Lynch and Joseph Blyth Kennedy but could be using another name.

Mr Connors is described as being 168-175cm in height, with blue eyes, a fair complexion and red hair.

He has previously spent time in New South Wales and Victoria, where he has outstanding court matters for burglary and fraud, including roof-repair scams.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Natalie Scott urged residents in Queensland to be alert to any sightings of Mr Connors and to contact police if they have information on his whereabouts.

"The community plays a crucial role in reporting crime and helping police locate and apprehend offenders — they're our eyes and ears on the streets," she said.

"Mr Connors has a history of alleged involvement in serious offences including burglary and roof-repair scams, where he has allegedly preyed on vulnerable community members.

"Police will allege Mr Connors has engaged in fraudulent activity across two countries and left devastated people in his wake."

Anyone with information about Michael Connors should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.