Australian police issue arrest warrant for Irishman known to use multiple aliases
News

Australian police issue arrest warrant for Irishman known to use multiple aliases

Michael Connors was last seen in Brisbane, Queensland in March (Images: Australian Federal Police)

AN ARREST warrant has been issued by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) for an Irish national alleged to be in the country unlawfully.

Michael Connors, 25, who was last seen in Brisbane, Queensland, on March 15, is being sought by authorities for alleged passport offences.

He has been known to assume other identities, including the names Craig O'Neill, Michael O'Brien, John Cash, Karl George Lynch and Joseph Blyth Kennedy but could be using another name.

Mr Connors is described as being 168-175cm in height, with blue eyes, a fair complexion and red hair.

He has previously spent time in New South Wales and Victoria, where he has outstanding court matters for burglary and fraud, including roof-repair scams.

Connors is known to use five aliases (Images: Australian Federal Police)

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Natalie Scott urged residents in Queensland to be alert to any sightings of Mr Connors and to contact police if they have information on his whereabouts.

"The community plays a crucial role in reporting crime and helping police locate and apprehend offenders — they're our eyes and ears on the streets," she said.

"Mr Connors has a history of alleged involvement in serious offences including burglary and roof-repair scams, where he has allegedly preyed on vulnerable community members.

"Police will allege Mr Connors has engaged in fraudulent activity across two countries and left devastated people in his wake."

Anyone with information about Michael Connors should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.

See More: Australia, Queensland

Related

Irishman in intensive care following Christmas Day cliff fall on beach in Australia
News 3 months ago

Irishman in intensive care following Christmas Day cliff fall on beach in Australia

By: Fiona Audley

GAA club pays tribute to 'true gael' after Irishman dies in Australia collision
News 1 year ago

GAA club pays tribute to 'true gael' after Irishman dies in Australia collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘A GENTLEMAN’: Tributes to Irish grandfather who died while on holiday in Australia
News 1 year ago

‘A GENTLEMAN’: Tributes to Irish grandfather who died while on holiday in Australia

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man charged with making and distributing indecent photographs of children
News 10 hours ago

Man charged with making and distributing indecent photographs of children

By: Gerard Donaghy

Flahavan's hosts roundtable discussion on advancing organic agriculture in Ireland
Business 10 hours ago

Flahavan's hosts roundtable discussion on advancing organic agriculture in Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Down teen missing after attending event in Dundalk
News 11 hours ago

Co. Down teen missing after attending event in Dundalk

By: Gerard Donaghy

De Valera’s vanishing Ireland
Comment 1 day ago

De Valera’s vanishing Ireland

By: Malachi O'Doherty

A piece of Killarney heritage smashes estimate at auction
Business 1 day ago

A piece of Killarney heritage smashes estimate at auction

By: Irish Post

Luxury tees off at Dunluce Lodge, Northern Ireland's new five-star resort
Travel 1 day ago

Luxury tees off at Dunluce Lodge, Northern Ireland's new five-star resort

By: Kevin Pilley