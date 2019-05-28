Guinness transforms iconic gates in support of LGBT+ inclusive rugby tournament launch

GUINNESS HAS put together a spectacular show of support for the Union Cup, a biennial European, non-professional LGBT+ inclusive rugby tournament being held in Dublin.

First founded back in 2005, this year’s edition is the biggest yet with 45 teams from 15 countries competing.

Matches will be held at Dublin City University Campus over the course of June 8th and June 9th and will be the first to feature 10 women’s teams from Ireland.

"The aim is to make sporting accessible for LGBT individuals to promote health and wellbeing through physical activity," the website explains.

Ireland saw off competition from England and Wales to land the hosting rights and have recruited Guinness as sponsors with the IRFU also involved in organising the competition.

As an additional show of support and celebration, Guinness even had its iconic storehouse gates painted the colours of the rainbow – a symbol of pride in the LGBT+ community.

The gesture holds further significance too.

It’s the first time Dublin’s Guinness Gates have been painted anything other than black or blue.

Rugby fans will be out in full support next month with Leinster Metro League mens' team the Emerald Warriors flying the flag for Ireland.

Union Cup Dublin will host a dedicated women’s tournament for the first time, with teams competing for the Union Cup Women’s Cup. As an inclusive tournament, Union Cup welcomes both IGR and non IGR teams teams and players for this inaugural tournament.

Anyone visiting the Guinness storehouse before the tournament begins is being encouraged to take pictures in front of the new-look gates alongside the hashtag #TryWithPride!.

Tickets will be available to purchase up until June 7th and can be bought via this link.