‘He lit up the room’: Tributes paid following death of minibus driver in Limerick crash

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a father-of-one after a collision in Limerick over the weekend.

Darren Ryan died when the minibus he was driving collided with the Athlunkard Bridge in Corbally at around 3am on Sunday, November 5.

The 30-year-old, who hailed from Knockalisheen in Meelick, Co. Clare, was the only person in the vehicle.

In a statement his family, parents Ray and Trish, triplet brothers Evan and Gavin and sister Dawn, said he would be “sadly missed by his loving family and his wide circle of friends”.

In his youth Mr Ryan played for St Munchin’s Rugby Football Club and the Young Munster Rugby Football Club.

He also played for Parteen-Meelick GAA and Camogie Club, who have paid tribute to their former player.

“Everyone in Parteen-Meelick GAA and Camogie Club is shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of former player Darren Ryan,” they said.

“Our immediate thoughts are with his parents Ray and Trish and siblings Evan, Gavin and Dawn and his son Raymie, his partner Millena and his grandfather Joe Ryan.

“The Ryan family has been involved in the Club since the formation of the club, Darren's son Raymie is the fifth generation to play for the club,” they explained.

“On the field of play Darren won many underage titles with Meelick and Parteen-Meelick. “He also played adult hurling for Meelick GAA and was a talented Rugby player with St. Munchins secondary school, Young Munster RFC, Garryowen RFC and Kilfeakle RFC.”

They added: “Darren was a smiling, happy go lucky person, always up for fun.

“He could light up a room simply by entering it.”

Young Munster RFC have also paid tribute to Mr Ryan, stating: “We are heartbroken and so very sorry to hear of Darren's untimely passing.”

Mr Ryan’s funeral Mass will take place in John the Baptist Church in Meelick, on Thursday, November 9 at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballycannon Cemetery.