Minibus driver, 30, dies in Limerick collision

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Limerick.

The incident occurred on the R463 at Athlunkard Bridge, Corbally Road shortly before 3am on Sunday.

A statement from gardaí revealed that the 30-year-old male driver of the minibus died after the vehicle struck the bridge.

Limerick Marine Rescue was tasked by the Irish Coast Guard to assist emergency services at the scene.

"A male driver of a minibus and sole occupant of the vehicle, aged 30 years was fatally injured when the minibus struck the bridge," said a garda spokesperson.

"His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

"The R463 at Athlunkard Bridge, Corbally is currently closed with local diversions in place."

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses or those with camera footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.