Helen McEntee becomes first minister to give birth while in cabinet
News

Helen McEntee becomes first minister to give birth while in cabinet

MINISTER for Justice Helen McEntee set a number of records yesterday when she gave birth to a baby boy.

McEntee, 34, is the first serving Irish cabinet minister to be pregnant, take maternity leave and give birth – all while juggling the responsibilities of high office.

Topping off the unprecedented occasion, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced that she will be given six months maternity leave to care for her new-born baby, who was delivered last night in the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

The baby boy is healthy and came outweighing 7lbs 8ozs, a spokesperson for the minister has confirmed.

While on leave, Ms McEntee will remain a member of Government, but her brief will be taken on by Minister Heather Humphreys, TD for Cavan, Monaghan, and North Meath.

Ms Humpreys will also remain in her other two positions, as Social Protection and Rural Affairs Minister.

Advertisement

Ministers James Browne and Hildegarde Naughton will also take on a significant share of the brief.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin welcomed the news, tweeting: "Congratulations @HMcEntee and Paul on the birth of your wonderful baby boy.

"A time of great joy for you all. Enjoy! Wishing you every happiness, always."

Ms McEntee and her husband Paul Hickey first announced the pregnancy in December, tweeting that the baby was due in May.

The Meath East TD began her maternity leave on Tuesday.

See More: Feminism, Helen McEntee, Irish Government, Maternity Leave

Related

Police 'regret' shutting down Good Friday mass service in Catholic church
News 2 weeks ago

Police 'regret' shutting down Good Friday mass service in Catholic church

By: Rachael O'Connor

United States, European countries set to be added to Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list
News 1 month ago

United States, European countries set to be added to Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list

By: Rachael O'Connor

Woman sentenced to life for murder of Irish man poisoned with 'devil's breath' drug
News 1 month ago

Woman sentenced to life for murder of Irish man poisoned with 'devil's breath' drug

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

John O'Shea's five best moments throughout an incredible career
Sport 2 hours ago

John O'Shea's five best moments throughout an incredible career

By: Rudi Kinsella

9 of the best beaches in County Mayo to spend the day whatever the weather
Travel 4 hours ago

9 of the best beaches in County Mayo to spend the day whatever the weather

By: Rachael O'Connor

World Cup qualifying group revealed for Ireland's Women's team
Sport 5 hours ago

World Cup qualifying group revealed for Ireland's Women's team

By: Rudi Kinsella

Shamrock Rovers join English clubs in social media blackout
Sport 6 hours ago

Shamrock Rovers join English clubs in social media blackout

By: Rudi Kinsella

International 'Mayo Day' will celebrate the 3.5 million people with roots in the western county
Travel 6 hours ago

International 'Mayo Day' will celebrate the 3.5 million people with roots in the western county

By: Rachael O'Connor