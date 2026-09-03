Helmets and hi-vis jackets mandatory for all e-scooter riders in Ireland

NEW regulations regarding the use of e-scooters in Ireland will come into effect tomorrow.

Electric scooter riders must wear helmets and high-visibility clothing from September 4, under new guidelines agreed by the Government in July of this year.

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien has welcomed the new road safety mandate.

“Road safety is a priority for me, my Department and for this Government,” he said this week.

“We are committed to taking decisive action to make roads safer for all who use them.”

He added: “The growing use of e-scooters has brought new transport opportunities, but it has also been accompanied by a concerning rise in collisions, serious injuries and tragic fatalities involving riders, pedestrians and other road users.

“The regulations signed today, along with others that will take effect in the coming weeks will help create a safer environment for all road users.”

Further e-scooter measures will be introduced in the coming weeks.

These include the doubling of fees for detention and storage of seized e-scooters, which takes effect from October 2.

The minimum age for an e-scooter user will also be increased from 16 to 18 years. This measure is expected to be introduced before the end of the year.

Fixed Charge Notice charges will also be increased to €100 for e-scooter offences. This will include a fine of €100 for any e-scooter user caught not wearing a helmet or high-visibility clothing.

Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety Seán Canney said the new regulations were “proportionate”.

“Like many of us, I am very concerned about the potential for tragedy when e-scooters are not used safely,” he said.

“I am pleased that we have moved quickly and effectively to introduce these regulations, which provide a proportionate regulatory framework for use of e-scooters,” he added.

“They will strengthen safety standards and support effective enforcement, while ensuring that the benefits of e-scooters can be realised without compromising public safety.”

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