Man seriously injured in Dublin brawl dies in hospital

A MAN who was left seriously injured following a brawl in Dublin over the weekend has died in hospital.

Gardaí have confirmed that the man, who was aged in his 20s, died in hospital this afternoon as a result of his injuries.

Officers were called to what they describe as an “incident of violent disorder” in a business park in the Leopardstown area of the city on August 29.

“At around 8:25pm, Gardaí and emergency services received reports of an incident involving a number of people at South County Business Park,” the police force said in a statement.

“The man aged in his 20s who was seriously injured during the course of this incident, has passed away in hospital this afternoon,” they said in an updated statement this afternoon.

Three men, who are all aged in their 20s, have been charged in relation to the incident and have appeared before the courts.

Gardaí have called for any witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) who was in or around Vantage Apartments, Central Park, Leopardstown, the South County Business Park, Leopardstown and the Leopardstown Road areas between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday, August 29 is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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