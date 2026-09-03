New curating team appointed at IFTUK as organisation changes date of key event

NEW appointments have been announced at Irish Film and Television UK (IFTUK) this week.

Founded in 2011, the organisation is dedicated to showcasing, celebrating and supporting Irish film, television and animation in Britain.

This week IFTUK confirmed a new curating team is now in place, with Úna Langlois now charged with leading the programming team as guest director and curator.

“Úna has over three decades’ experience directing and programming film festivals and cultural events,” the organisation explained.

“She co-founded and programmed the IndieCork Film Festival in Ireland from 2013 to 2025 and co-founded the 13th Parish Jersey International Film Festival where she is Co-Director and Programmer,” they added.

Ms Langlois, who was also programmer for the Cork Film Festival from 1995 to 2013, said she is “delighted to join the superb team at Irish Film Festival London”.

She added: “I look forward to working with them towards an exciting and vibrant festival in 2027.

“The Irish Film Festival London has excelled at showcasing the best of Irish cinema to London and UK audiences.

“The festival is a unique and invaluable celebration of Irish stories and imagination, a celebration that welcomes everyone.”

IFTUK has also appointed Derek Murphy as its year-round Festival Director.

An actor, producer and broadcaster, Mr Murphy has been Festival Director of the IFTUK Pride Film Festival for the past two years and has programmed the IFTUK Masters At Work events as well as heading Q-IFTUK, the LGTBQ+ division of IFTUK.

Derek was also the Presenter and MC at last year’s Irish Film Festival London Film Awards.

IFTUK has further announced that its annual Irish Film Festival will move from its traditional November date to be held in January.

The event will take place from January 27-31, 2027 and will be followed by the Irish Film Awards on February 1.

“The board of IFTUK made the decision due to an increasingly busy autumn festival calendar and the crowded pre-Christmas period,” the organisation explained.

“The new dates will also allow IFTUK to bring its St Brigid’s Day Festival together with the Irish Film Festival London, with more details to be announced.”

IFTUK’s Chair, Carey Fitzgerald said they had been discussing moving the festival date for “the past couple of years”.

“November is such a busy time of the year and is so close to other festivals,” she said.

“The Board and Team of IFTUK agreed that January/February is the perfect time for the Festival & Awards and we can also combine our St Brigid’s Day celebrations with the Festival.”

She added: “We are delighted that Derek will join us as our year-round Festival Director and having Úna as our Guest Curator/Director with her impressive track record is a great combination.”

While the main Irish Film Festival will take place in January 2027, IFTUK will host a series of preview screenings and events in November in partnership with the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith and The Century Club.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.