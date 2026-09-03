Search for female suspect after woman assaulted and robbed

GARDAÍ are searching for a female suspect after a woman was robbed and assaulted in Dublin.

The incident happened on Alfie Byrne Road at around 5.10am on September 1

A woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted as she walked towards Clontarf.

“The female suspect was wearing a red puffer jacket,” Gardaí have since confirmed in a statement.

“A number of items were taken during the robbery,” they added.

The police force has urged any witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 5am and 5.20am, particularly motorists who may have dashcam footage, to contact them,” they state.

“Anyone with information can contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they add.

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