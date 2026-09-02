'Devastating blow' as PayPal to cut 164 jobs in Ireland

A TD has described news that online payments company PayPal is to cut 164 jobs in Ireland as 'a devastating blow'.

Ruairí Ó Murchú said he received confirmation from the fintech company about its plans to cut almost 12 per cent of its Irish workforce.

The Sinn Féin TD for Louth said PayPal should support affected staff and clarity its future plans for its Irish operations.

Mr Ó Murchú said staff were initially told in an online meeting on Monday that 33 employees — 29 senior agents, three team leaders and one manager — were to be made redundant.

However, he said his worst fears were realised when it was revealed to him late on Monday that a further 131 redundancies across a range of departments would be sought.

'Loyal and hard-working'

"This is devastating for the workers involved and their families, many of whom have given years of sterling service to PayPal," he said.

"The process of the nomination of employee representatives will begin shortly and there will be a period of negotiation and consultation with workers with redundancies proposed to be taking place between October 7 and 21.

"It is vital that PayPal fully consults with their staff in a meaningful way and puts in place the help and supports that it has promised for those who are affected.

"All the arms of the State should be used to support those who are losing their jobs to find alternative employment and be assisted through this very difficult time.

"The government must ensure that there is a 'skills audit' carried out on those who are being made redundant to ensure that their transition into other suitable employment is as seamless as possible.

"This is not the first time that these loyal and hard-working employees have faced the uncertainty of a round of job losses and PayPal has to ensure that they are treated fairly and compassionately through this process and that the company moves quickly to clarify their short and long-term plans in Ireland."

Future

With PayPal employing 1,380 people on a full-time basis in Ireland, the proposed 164 job cuts represent 11.9 per cent of the firm's Irish workforce.

Mr Ó Murchú said he had been told that PayPal remain committed to Ireland in the long term but concerns remain among the workforce over the impact of AI.

He added that it was indicated to him that those facing being laid off would get enhanced redundancy payments.

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