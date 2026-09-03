Police win battle to keep e-bike seized in road safety operation

POLICE have won a court battle to keep an e-bike which was removed from the streets in an operation aimed at safeguarding the community.

Following a judgement ruling at Laganside Court in Belfast yesterday (September 2), the PSNI successfully defended their application to prevent the return of the e-bike to its owner.

“On 25th October 2025, four scramblers were observed travelling along the Shankill Road heading towards Ballygomartin,” the PSNI’s Inspector Matt Adams said today.

“The operation was in response to concerns raised by the local community in relation to e-bikes and scooters in the area,” he added.

“Three males were cautioned and a number of bikes were seized,” Insp Adams explained.

“Due to public safety concerns police retained the bike but an application was submitted by the owner for its return.”

Welcoming the court ruling, Insp Adams said it sends a “clear message” to the community.

“Police opposed this application robustly and today’s ruling sends a clear message that the vehicles are dangerous and should not be on our roads,” he said.

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