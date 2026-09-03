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Cocaine worth more than €1m seized at Cork Airport
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Cocaine worth more than €1m seized at Cork Airport

COCAINE worth more than €1m has been seized after a man was stopped and searched at Cork Airport.

Revenue customs officers stopped the man on the morning of August 31 after he disembarked a flight from Faro in Portugal.

They were supported by officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit.

“During the course of the stop and search, custom officers seized a number of packages of cocaine,” Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

“The estimated street value of the seizure is €1 million,” they added.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.”

The man has since been charged in relation to the incident and appeared before Cork District Court yesterday (September 2).

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

"This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs," a Revenue spokesperson said.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," they added.

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See More: Cocaine, Cork Airport, Drugs

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