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Man appears in court charged with murder of his mother in Galway
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Man appears in court charged with murder of his mother in Galway

A MAN has appeared in court today charged with the murder of his mother at her home in Galway earlier this year. 

Dubravko Ostojic, 33, of Claí Mór, Ballybrit had previously been charged with assaulting 65-year-old Milena Ostojic on April 24. 

She passed away at University Hospital Galway the following day, having sustained serious injuries. 

A hearing at Galway District Court this morning heard Mr Ostojic made no reply when charged with the murder of his mother. 

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed a trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court. 

It also directed that the assault charges he had previously faced be withdrawn.

Mr Ostojic was remanded in custody to appear at Galway District Court again via videolink on Monday, September 7. 

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See More: Galway

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