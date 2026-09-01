Ireland’s national broadband rollout set to complete in six more counties

SIX more counties in Ireland will have their broadband infrastructure in place next month as a national rollout scheme nears completion.

Work to bring broadband to counties Monaghan, Laois, Leitrim, Sligo, Offaly and Kildare is set to be complete by the end of this month, the Government confirmed today.

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan said the rollout of the National Broadband Plan to these counties represents over 80,000 homes, farms and businesses that can now connect to high-speed fibre broadband following a €315m investment by the State.

“September will mark another significant milestone in the delivery of the National Broadband Plan, with county closeout events taking place across the country as the main infrastructure build is completed in each county,” Minister O’Donovan said.

The events will celebrate the completion of the main infrastructure build under the National Broadband Plan and the availability of high-speed broadband connectivity to thousands of homes, farms and businesses."

He added: “The National Broadband Plan is the most significant investment in rural connectivity since rural electrification, and is already delivering strong results nationwide, with hundreds of thousands of premises now passed by the network and take-up rates exceeding expectations.

“Importantly, the entire main infrastructure build under the National Broadband Plan remains on schedule, with all infrastructure build expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

“This represents a major milestone in delivering universal high-speed broadband access across rural Ireland.”

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