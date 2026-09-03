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Witness appeal after pensioner robbed of her jewellery
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Witness appeal after pensioner robbed of her jewellery

The incident happened near the woman's home on Malahide Road

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a pensioner was robbed of her jewellery in Dublin.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was approached in the driveway of her home on Sunview, Malahide Road in Artane at around 9.44am of August 24.

“A woman, aged in her 80s, was approached on the driveway of her home having been followed by a suspect as she returned from shopping locally,” Gardaí said in a statement.

The incident happened near the woman's home on Malahide Road

“A number of pieces of jewellery were subsequently stolen,” they added.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone who was in the area between 9.30am and 9.50am, particularly motorists who may have dashcam footage, doorbell footage and CCTV footage, should contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they state.

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See More: Dublin, Jewellery, Pensioner, Robbery

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