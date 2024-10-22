Hen house targeted in second arson attack in a week

A COMMERCIAL hen house has been targeted twice in a week by arsonists.

Police have appealed for information after the site in Co. Down was set alight for a second time over the weekend.

“Just before 7.40am on October 19, police received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service that they were attending a fire at Letalian Road,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Curran said.

“Officers attended and it was established that the fire had been started deliberately in a commercial hen house, causing damage to the structure.

“Thankfully, no animals were inside the buildings.”

The incident marked the second attack on the building in a week, with the first killing a number of animals at the site.

"We are treating this attack as arson,” Sgt Curran said.

“This is the second time the hen houses have deliberately been set alight this week,” he explained.

“On Thursday, October 17 extensive damage was caused, and a number of animals killed, during a similar incident at some point overnight.”

He added: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 378 of 19/10/24."