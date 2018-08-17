Housing activists occupy another vacant house in Dublin
News

Housing activists occupy another vacant house in Dublin

(Picture: Rolling News/ Sam Boal)

A GROUP of housing activists in Dublin have occupied a second vacant property in two weeks.

A property on North Frederick Street in the city was taken over by the group this afternoon.

The occupation of the red-brick building comes just 10 days after a similar building was occupied at Summerhill Parade, a short distance away.

That occupation ended today following a High Court order.

A spokesperson for the group told the Irish Examiner: “We’re looking for compulsory purchase orders of vacant homes. There is over 35,000 vacant homes in Dublin city.

“We believe that a lot of public land should be CPO’d by councils and basically provide homes for people. Especially when you see so many people in emergency accommodation.

“Up to 10,000 people, 4,000 children, are in emergency accommodation.”

