‘I miss him terribly’: Mother of Irish teenager missing for 25 years makes anniversary appeal

THE mother of an Irish teenager who was last seen 25 years ago has appealed to the public for any information that might help the family locate him.

Sean Ryan left his home in Downpatrick, Co. Down on the morning of September 1, 1998.

His mother Patricia had last seen the 17-year-old the night before he left, having gone to work before he woke up that morning.

Sean, who was an A-level student due to return to his second year of studies that week, had told his mother that school did not return until September 3.

He didn’t tell any of his family members why he left, but between September 1 and 5 there were several sightings of the teenager throughout Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The first confirmed sighting of Sean was in Galway, where his two cousins from Donegal had seen him.

In an interview with local media at that time, his mother Patricia said: “My two nephews from Donegal saw him pass by in Galway. He told them he was going to get a bus and was going away for a few days.”

On September 5, a fisherman gave Sean a lift along the road from Ennis to Lahinch in Co. Clare, leaving him near a hostel.

Sean then went on to walk in the direction of the Cliffs of Moher, where he was seen and stopped by a Garda, who asked him his name age and where he was from.

Sean told the officer that he was 18 and this was the last sighting of him.

In an anniversary appeal made this month, in conjunction with the Missing People charity, Patricia said her son was “a wonderful person, very kind and helpful” who “rarely complained about anything”.

She added: “I miss him terribly, it’s hard to remember his voice and his smile.”

Although “still heartbroken” over the loss of her son for so many years, Patricia claims she is “determined and hopeful” that her beloved son will be found “safe and well”.

“If anyone has information about Sean they can contact missing people or a local police station,” she said.

This month the Missing People charity has issued two photos of Sean, one from the year he went missing and an age-processed image showing how he might look today.

At the time of his disappearance, Sean was described as white, 5’ 7”, of medium build, with hazel eyes, short brown hair, and has a mole on his left cheek.

He was last seen wearing blue or brown jeans and his distinctive corduroy fur-lined brown jacket with a fur collar.

He was also wearing a silver ring on his finger and carrying £300.

Missing People’s Publicity Officer, Ndella Senghore, said: “If anyone has any information about Sean’s disappearance, they can contact Missing People’s helpline.

“Sean, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email [email protected].

“If you are calling from Ireland, call us on +00 44 208 392 4545. Our service is non-judgemental, confidential, and free thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe.”

Sightings and information about any missing person can also be given anonymously through the Missing People website at https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/sightings-and-giving-information-2 .

You can also contact Downpatrick Police on 02844615011.