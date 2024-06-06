‘If you want change, vote for it’ says Labour’s Co. Mayo-raised general election candidate Claire Tighe

LABOUR candidate Claire Tighe has launched her general election campaign in Surrey.

The London-Irish woman, who was born in Ealing and raised in her parents’ home county of Mayo, has been selected as the party’s candidate for the county’s Spelthorne constituency.

A Labour councillor for North Hanwell ward in Ealing since 2021, Ms Tighe is hoping to turn the traditionally Tory-held seat red when voters head to the polls on July 4.

Outgoing MP Kwasi Kwarteng had been the MP there since 2010, but announced last month that he would not be seeking re-election.

Instead, Ms Tighe faces Conservative candidate Lincoln Jopp at the polls.

Green Party candidate Manu Singh, Liberal Democrat Harry Bopari, Reform UK’s Rory O’Brien and Alistair Miller, of the Social Democratic Party, are also on the ballot.

Launching her campaign at an event in Stanwell, Ms Tighe, who was raised in Ballina and graduated from University College Dublin, told local people how Labour would improve life in Spelthorne.

“A Labour government would be on Spelthorne’s side,” she said, “but if we want change – we must vote for it”

Ms Tighe promised to be visible and accessible to constituents if given the chance to represent them in Westminster.

“Digital campaigning and leaflets are important, but to me it’s the in-person conversations that matter most,” she said.

“Like at Stanwell Fair last weekend,” she explained, “it was brilliant to hear from people about what they’d like to see.”

She went on to outline her aims to work with police and residents to tackle anti-social behaviour and secure a return to neighbourhood policing.

The Labour candidate also shared her intention to promote Staines, Ashford and other local shopping streets and bring back small businesses to these areas.

On health, Ms Tighe pledged to cut NHS waiting times within the constituency by increasing the number of appointments available to residents.

“Regardless of who people have voted for in the past, what matters most is who will do a good job now,” she added.

“After 14 years of Conservative government decline, it’s time for change.

“Only Labour will get Britain’s future back.”

Ms Tighe’s campaign launch was attended by former Ealing North MP Stephen Pound and Labour’s most recent shadow education minister Seema Malhotra, who is standing for re-election in Feltham and Heston.